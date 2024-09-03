FoodFood NewsCanada

Sep 3 2024, 4:52 pm
McDonald's launches three new breakfast wraps across Canada

McDonald’s has been coming in hot with plenty of new menu items and promotions like its collector cups and massive Big Arch sandwich. Now, the fast food chain is expanding its breakfast menu with three new breakfast wraps.

Introducing the Spicy Egg and Hashbrown Breakfast Wrap; Chicken Breakfast Wrap; and the Sausage, Bacon, and Egg Breakfast Wrap.

The Spicy Egg features Spicy Habanero sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and a crispy hash brown, all wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla.

Meanwhile, the chicken variety includes a breaded seasoned chicken patty and processed cheddar cheese with mayo-style sauce, shredded lettuce, and a hash brown. Finally, the Sausage and Bacon version has sausage and hickory-smoked bacon with processed cheddar cheese, mayo-style sauce, and a hash brown.

These new breakfast wraps are available starting today, September 3. However, they are not included in McDonald’s all-day breakfast lineup.

Will you be trying these new breakfast wraps? Let us know in the comments.

