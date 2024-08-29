In case you missed the news, McDonald’s has just launched a colossal new burger across Canada, so we naturally had to go and try it out for ourselves.

After testing the brand-new Big Arch burger in Alberta and Ontario, McDonald’s launched the enormous new handheld at locations across Canada this week.

Coming in at $10 for the burger alone, it certainly isn’t the cheapest on the McDonald’s menu. However, for the price, you are getting two quarter-pound patties stacked with three slices of white cheese, crispy and sliced onions, pickles, lettuce, and the new Big Arch sauce.

This burger is made for those days when a regular McDonald’s burger just won’t do the job. The burger is truly stacked, so be sure to bring your appetite.

But most importantly, it all comes down to the taste test! The Big Arch isn’t too unlike a regular Quarter Pounder or Big Mac but supersized.

The white cheese was a nice replacement for the regular cheddar on McDonald’s burgers. The new Big Arch sauce was pretty similar to the Big Mac sauce, though a little tangier, and it paired nicely with all that meat.

While we’d definitely get the Big Arch again, the price is steeper than the usual McDonald’s fare, so we’d probably save this for the hungriest of days.

Have you tried the McDonald’s Big Arch burger yet?