Canadians get real about what they consider when tipping for food delivery

The debate around gratuity never ends, and it gets even more muddy when it comes to tipping delivery drivers.

If you’re unsure, thankfully, there’s a helpful Reddit thread where Canadians have shared things they consider when tipping for food delivery.

“Do you always tip Uber Eats/DoorDash delivery?” user Acrobatic-Rest4978 asked in January this year. The question received close to 500 answers.

One interesting observation Canadians made about gratuities is that they tip food delivery drivers at a flat rate, not by percentage.

“This is the way. The f**k does the price you pay have to do with the effort required to deliver it,” replied a Redditor to that answer.

If you’re not sure what this means, another person broke it down by comparing a $6 McDonald’s delivery to a $40 steak dinner delivery, which requires the same effort when Uber Eats or DoorDash delivers it.

“Exactly! What’s the difference if I order from Swiss Chalet or McDonald’s,” added another commenter. “If I order the same number of dishes, the effort to bring it to me is the same.”

Another Redditor goes by how long the drive takes.

“If it’s less than a five-minute drive, I will tip $1.11, a 10-minute drive $2, but if it’s like 15 minutes drive, 3-5 dollars,” they commented.

Canadians say they are flexible about adjusting the tip if “the weather is extra sh*tty.”

Others advised that people tip after their order is delivered.

And, of course, some think people shouldn’t be obligated to tip Uber Eats, DoorDash, or any food delivery driver.

This article was originally published on January 23, 2024.