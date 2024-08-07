Nothing captures that feeling of childhood quite like digging into a McDonald’s Happy Meal and checking out which collectible you’d got your hands on. From toys, vintage posters, plates, merch, games and trading cards, McDonald’s has given away thousands of iconic collectibles over the years.

This month, McDonald’s is bringing back the nostalgia in spades with the launch of four new Collector’s Edition glasses. The glasses showcase some of the iconic collectibles of the past from brands including Barbie, Hello Kitty, TY Beanie Babies, Peanuts, Hot Wheels, and more.

Each of the glasses harkens back to iconic McDonald’s eras of the past, including the Grimace mug from 1976, Pet Lovin’ Barbie from 1999, the Hello Kitty Crew keychain from 2000 and the Hot Wheels McDonald’s Dragster from 1993.

So if you missed out on the chance to score these collectibles the first time around, you’ll be able to grab a piece of memorabilia.

“We know for our fans at McDonald’s, the thrill of acquiring that one elusive final piece to finish your collection is undeniable. As a celebration of this passion, we are reintroducing some of our most cherished keepsakes with a unique twist”, said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing officer of McDonald’s Canada.

“These new glasses celebrate some of our most memorable designs and worldwide partnerships over the years. They allow our long-time McDonald’s collectors to relive beloved moments, while also giving the new generation a chance to create their own memories.”

The glasses will be launching in Golden Arches locations across Canada (and more than 30 countries around the world) from August 13. The glasses will cost $3 plus tax with the purchase of McDonald’s Extra Value meals, excluding Happy Meals and McValue meals.

Glasses will be available on the McDonald’s app, in-restaurant and via drive-thrus at participating restaurants for a limited time only.