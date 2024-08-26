McDonald’s is launching a brand-new burger in Canada, and you’ll need to bring a huge appetite!

The Big Arch will launch in Canada on August 27, and it truly lives up to its name as a burger of colossal scale.

The enormous handheld includes two 100% Canadian beef quarter-pound patties layered with three slices of white processed cheese, crispy and slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, and a new tangy Big Arch sauce.

“We have heard our guests loud and clear and understand they are looking for a bigger burger on our menu, and we are excited to bring this new global menu item to Canadians,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s Canada.

“This satisfying burger combines the familiar McDonald’s flavours our fans know and love with some unique new ingredients, including a tangy new burger sauce created for the Big Arch specifically.”

Will you be trying the epic new McDonald’s menu addition?