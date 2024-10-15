McDonald's viral Boo Buckets are back in Canada

McDonald’s is getting into the Halloween spirit with the return of its fan-favourite Boo Buckets across Canada.
The fast food chain confirmed the news to its Instagram followers, sharing a video of the classic containers in honour of Halloween.
“OK U GOT ME. IT’S TRUE. GO GET EM’,” said McDonald’s on Instagram.
These retro-inspired Boo Buckets are available starting October 15 for a limited time with a purchase of a Happy Meal.
Additionally, McDonald’s recently launched a new Halloween-inspired McFlurry flavour.
Are you excited for the return of these buckets? Let us know in the comments.