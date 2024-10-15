A&W adds new masala burger to menus across Canada

Vegetarians and fans of South Asian flavours are in for a treat because A&W is launching its Masala Veggie Burger across Canada.

Previously, this burger was available exclusively in Ontario. However, after record-breaking sales and selling out in many restaurants within a week, A&W is bringing it across Canada for a limited time.

“The task of creating an authentic South Asian-inspired burger that surpasses expectations was challenging and fun,” said Karan Suri, director of menu development at A&W Canada. “I am excited for Canadians coast to coast to get a taste of this bold and spicy burger that deliciously delivers on authentic taste.”

The burger in question features a crispy patty made with real vegetables, Nanak paneer, and spices. It also features a spicy piri-piri sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato, and crisp red onions.

“The burger is like no other in Canada, delivering a depth of flavour and spice that everyone will enjoy,” said Suri.

To help launch this limited-time handheld, A&W partnered with Canadian brand Nanak Foods, which is Canada’s largest processor of traditional dairy-based South Asian foods.

“Our purpose at Nanak Foods is to bring together communities who share the same love for

food,” said Gurpreet Arneja, president of Nanak Foods. “We are excited to partner up with A&W for the Masala Veggie Burger in helping to share the South Asian flavours to a wider Canadian market. As a South Asian Canadian business, we love to see brands like A&W be more innovative and expand their menu items with the growing taste of Canadians, giving guests access to flavours from across the world.”

“A&W prides itself on sourcing the best quality ingredients for our best-tasting burgers,” added Suri. “Nanak’s expertise in crafting quality products with authentic ethnic flavours made for the perfect partnership in bringing this recipe to life.”

The A&W Masala Veggie Burger is available now for a limited time and starts at just $6.

This isn’t the first time A&W has released a sandwich inspired by South Asian flavours. Earlier this year, the fast-food chain released a Spicy Piri-Piri Buddy Burger. This sandwich, which was only available for a limited time, also came with a vegetarian option featuring a potato patty.

Are you excited about this new South Asian-inspired veggie burger? Let us know in the comments.