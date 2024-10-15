Tim Hortons is officially spicing up its flatbread offerings in Canada.

After rolling out its lineup of flatbread pizzas across Canada earlier this year, the Canadian chain is adding a brand-new Spicy Rosé flavour.

The Spicy Rosé Flatbread Pizza features a crispy garlic oil-brushed base with a spicy and creamy tomato sauce. It’s then topped with slow-cooked chicken, shredded mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheese, and a seasoning of herbs.

The new offering is now available at Tim Hortons outposts across the country alongside its existing flatbread pizzas such as Bacon Everything, Pepperoni, and Simply Cheese.

To celebrate the launch, Tim Hortons will also be offering two flatbreads for just $12 at locations across Canada. The offer runs through to November 17.

Whether you’re all in on Spicy Rosé or want to mix and match with another flatbread favourite, you’ll be able to take advantage of the deal.