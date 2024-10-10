It’s no secret that the cost of food keeps increasing here in Canada, and eating out is becoming more of a luxury. But one Canadian casual dining chain is ready to offer some much-needed assistance for those wanting to treat themselves to a meal out on the town.

Quebec-based Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert unveiled a new menu on October 8 featuring more competitive and flexible pricing. These new options are aimed at helping customers navigate the current economic challenges.

What does this look like? Customers can expect price freezes on all main courses on St-Hubert’s menu, a price reduction on over 100 menu items, such as appetizers, beverages, and desserts (without reducing portions), and new affordable menu items starting at $12.

“Inflation can hurt Quebecers, and many families are now forced to make tough decisions when it comes to spending on leisure and entertainment,” said Richard Scofield, president of Groupe St-Hubert.

“At St-Hubert, we care deeply about our customers, which is why we’re rethinking our value proposition and adapting our packages to make them more flexible and accessible. It’s important that all our customers feel like they’re getting real value for their money. The entire St-Hubert network and its franchisees are joining forces to provide an affordable dining experience for families, colleagues and friends.”

St-Hubert currently operates more than 120 locations across Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The spot specializes in its rotisserie chicken and ribs and claims to be “the best rotisserie in town since 1951.”

