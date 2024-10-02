The weather may be getting chillier, but McFlurry season never ends!

Halloween is fast approaching, and to get into the spirit of the spooky season, McDonald’s is launching a brand-new McFlurry across Canada.

The Reese’s Chipits ‘n Fudge McFlurry is the latest limited-time combo to hit McDonald’s menus in Canada.

The McFlurry combines Reese’s Chipits for a hit of peanut butter with McDonald’s classic vanilla soft serve blended with hot fudge sauce.

You’ll need to be fast if you’re looking to get your hands on the treat, as the Reese’s Chipits ‘n Fudge McFlurry will only be available at McDonald’s locations in Canada while supplies last.

