McDonald's viral Boo Buckets are back in Canada

Oct 26 2023, 5:19 pm
Spooky-themed vessels from fast-food spots are clearly the vibe lately, as McDonald’s is officially bringing back its nostalgic Boo Buckets across Canada.

The popular chain confirmed the news to its followers on Instagram, sharing a pic of the classic containers in honour of Halloween.

The retro, collectible Boo Buckets are around “only for a spooky good time, grab one while u still can” with the purchase of a Happy Meal, according to the brand.

On top of the viral buckets, McDonald’s fans can head to their nearest location and enjoy the seasonal Trick ‘N Treat McFlurry.

It’s made with smooth vanilla soft serve blended with crushed orange Smarties and hot fudge.

