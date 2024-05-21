Elisa lands on the list of Word's Best Steak Restaurants

Locals who love steak know that Elisa, Yaletown’s swanky steakhouse from the Toptable Group, is a top spot to enjoy a great cut of meat and then some.

Now, the Hamilton Street destination has been acknowledged on a global scale. It came in at #20 on the newly released list of the World’s Best Steak Restaurants 2024.

On top of that, Elisa was given the title of Best Steak Restaurant in Canada. Another Canadian spot from Toronto, Jacobs & Co., landed on the list at #73.

Elisa was praised for its “refreshing take on the traditional steakhouse” and its “impressively comprehensive” wine list and exceptional service.

The restaurant has long been a favourite for Vancouverites and folks visiting town, including A-listers such as John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key.

Elisa was ranked among 100 other standout spots, including the #1 steak restaurant in the world according to the list, Parrilla Don Julio in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

For this list, ranking criteria are based on a handful of experienced Steak Ambassadors evaluating restaurants anonymously on each continent.

Ambassadors are dispatched by Upper Cut Media House based in London, UK, which manages and publishes this list annually. Upper Cut describes itself as a “boutique media company with broad international hospitality, gastronomy and event expertise for more than three decades.”

Check out the full list here.

Address: 1109 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Instagram

