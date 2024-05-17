FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Major lines at grand opening of Canada's first Hello Kitty Cafe in Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
May 17 2024, 9:58 pm
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Today’s the big day: Canada’s first-ever Hello Kitty Cafe has opened in Vancouver to the public. With the long-awaited opening comes something even longer — the line to get in.

Dished spoke with people in line, with some saying they had been lined up since the early hours of the morning. A group at the front of the line had arrived at 7 pm the previous day.

Hello Kitty Vancouver

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

The line circled the block, turning onto Bute Street and then turning again onto Eihu Lane behind the cafe.

The Hello Kitty Cafe opened its doors to the public today, May 17, at noon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from Kitty White herself. Security then escorted her to visit all her adoring fans waiting in line.

Hello Kitty Vancouver

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Hello Kitty Vancouver

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Licensed Hello Kitty Cafes exist throughout the United States, in places like Irvine, California, and Las Vegas, and are operated by Sanrio, the licensed distributor of the Hello Kitty brand. Hello Kitty Cafes and museums can also be found in Korea and China. However, this is Canada’s first (and currently only) Hello Kitty Cafe.

Dished was able to get a sneak peek a day before opening to check out the store and try some of the tasty treats available.

Will you be lining up to check out this new cafe? Let us know in the comments.

Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

