Attention Machine Gun Kelly fans! The pop-rock musician has announced his Mainstream Sellout Tour and it’s coming to Vancouver.

The global tour is making stops in 52 arenas across North America and Europe and it features an exciting list of special guests including Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS, 44phantom, and of course, the pop-punk princess herself, Avril Lavigne.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off in Austin, Texas on June 8 and ends in Kelly’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on August 13.

Vancouverites can rock out to the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer on Saturday, July 23 at Rogers Arena. Lavigne will be a special guest at that show, so if you weren’t able to get tickets to her concert in May, this is your second chance to see the Canadian icon live.

The tour also has stops in Toronto and Montreal.

This is Kelly’s first arena tour. Described as a genre-bending performer, the multi-platinum selling artist has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million albums.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 22 at 1 pm. General sales start on Friday, March 25 at 10 am local on Ticketmaster.

“Mainstream Sellout Tour”

When: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way

Tickets: Online starting Tuesday, March 22