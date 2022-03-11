Summer music returns: A full list of outdoor concerts coming to Seattle

With the return of warm weather comes the classic outdoor concerts that make summer in Seattle, well, summer.
We’ve compiled a full list of outdoor concerts in and around Seattle taking place this July, through to the end of September, for you to get your groove on.
BECU Zoo Tunes at the Woodland Park Zoo
June 15 — Indigo Girls
June 16 — Neko Case
June 19 — Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
July 18 — Old Crow Medicine Show
July 31 — The Roots
August 11 — Mt. Joy
August 21 — CAKE
August 28 — Shakey Graves
The Gorge Amphitheater
May 28-29 — Illenium
June 4 — Chris Stapleton
June 11 — Brandi Carlile
July 16 — The Lumineers
July 23 — Above and Beyond Group Therapy Weekender
July 29-31 — Watershed Festival
August 13 — The Chicks Tour
August 19 — Bass Canyon
September 2-4 — Dave Matthews Band
September 24 — Jack Johnson
Washington State Fair—Columbia Bank Concert Series
September 3 — Blake Shelton
September 4 — Nelly
September 5 — The Beach Boys
September 8 — Josh Turner
September 9 — Matt Stell
September 10 — The Cadillac Three
September 23 — The Doobie Brothers
Marymoor Park Concerts
June 9 — Rex Orange County
June 16 — Barenaked Ladies
June 25 — Bleachers
July 1 — Ween
July 10 — Khruangbin
July 15 — Fleet Foxes
July 17 — A.R. Rahman
July 18 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise
July 23 — Dispatch and O.A.R.
August 3 — Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker
August 4 — The Decemberists
August 10 — Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats
August 11 — My Morning Jacket
August 12-13 — The Head and The Heart
August 14 — Billy Strings
August 16 — Coheed and Cambria with Dance Gavin Dance and MOTHICA
August 23 — Pheobe Bridgers
August 26 — Rebelution
August 27 — Maren Morris
August 30-31 — Leon Bridges
September 17 — Bikini Kill
The White River Amphitheater
June 14 — AJR
June 16 — Halsey
June 23 — Third Eye Blind
June 24 — Bill Burr
June 25 — Santana and Earth, Wind, and Fire
July 12 — REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy
July 17 — The Avett Brothers
August 12 — Backstreet Boys
August 13 — John Mulaney
August 18 — Thomas Rhett
August 26 — Tedeschi Trucks Band