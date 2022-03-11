Summer music returns: A full list of outdoor concerts coming to Seattle

With the return of warm weather comes the classic outdoor concerts that make summer in Seattle, well, summer.

Summer concerts in Washington are set to be back in full swing this year.

You might also like: 7 music festivals happening around Washington this summer

7 Seattle-Area CSA boxes that provide gorgeous produce all summer long

Olivia Rodrigo's first movie takes fans behind the scenes of "SOUR"

We’ve compiled a full list of outdoor concerts in and around Seattle taking place this July, through to the end of September, for you to get your groove on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo)

June 15 — Indigo Girls

June 16 — Neko Case

June 19 — Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine

July 18 — Old Crow Medicine Show

July 31 — The Roots

August 11 — Mt. Joy

August 21 — CAKE

August 28 — Shakey Graves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gorge Amphitheatre (@gorgeamphitheatre)

May 28-29 — Illenium

June 4 — Chris Stapleton

June 11 — Brandi Carlile

July 16 — The Lumineers

July 23 — Above and Beyond Group Therapy Weekender

July 29-31 — Watershed Festival

August 13 — The Chicks Tour

August 19 — Bass Canyon

September 2-4 — Dave Matthews Band

September 24 — Jack Johnson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Fair (@wastatefair)

September 3 — Blake Shelton

September 4 — Nelly

September 5 — The Beach Boys

September 8 — Josh Turner

September 9 — Matt Stell

September 10 — The Cadillac Three

September 23 — The Doobie Brothers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainbow Kitten Surprise (@rksbandofficial)

June 9 — Rex Orange County

June 16 — Barenaked Ladies

June 25 — Bleachers

July 1 — Ween

July 10 — Khruangbin

July 15 — Fleet Foxes

July 17 — A.R. Rahman

July 18 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise

July 23 — Dispatch and O.A.R.

August 3 — Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker

August 4 — The Decemberists

August 10 — Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

August 11 — My Morning Jacket

August 12-13 — The Head and The Heart

August 14 — Billy Strings

August 16 — Coheed and Cambria with Dance Gavin Dance and MOTHICA

August 23 — Pheobe Bridgers

August 26 — Rebelution

August 27 — Maren Morris

August 30-31 — Leon Bridges

September 17 — Bikini Kill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White River Amphitheatre (@whiteriveramp)

June 14 — AJR

June 16 — Halsey

June 23 — Third Eye Blind

June 24 — Bill Burr

June 25 — Santana and Earth, Wind, and Fire

July 12 — REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy

July 17 — The Avett Brothers

August 12 — Backstreet Boys

August 13 — John Mulaney

August 18 — Thomas Rhett

August 26 — Tedeschi Trucks Band