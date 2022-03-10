A massive concert series is coming back to Edmonton this summer

After becoming the first major outdoor concert series since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Together Again is coming back to Edmonton.

The concert series came to the city last August to try and celebrate getting through the tough times and to showcase how events could come back safely, with more than 30,000 people attending.

Now that public health restrictions are mainly gone in Alberta, the series is coming back with a hybrid festival setup.

You might also like: This world-famous Alberta lake has a hidden campsite you must visit this summer

A fully immersive Monet exhibit is coming to Edmonton this summer

Used mason jars selling for $15 at a Value Village has left people with price shock

The Together Again Outdoor Concert Series is scheduled to run in August with a number of notable performers, including Paul Brandt, Johnny Reid, Burton Cummings, Barenaked Ladies, Kim Mitchell and the Sam Roberts Band.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Together Again (@togetheryeg)

“Alberta is an incredibly resilient province, and I am beyond proud to call this place my home. To headline a festival series that gives back so much to our residents is an honour, and I can’t wait to see everyone out and enjoying themselves,” said country music legend and festival co-headliner Paul Brandt in a news release.

Tickets start at $65 for general admission, and go on sale at 10 am on Friday, March 11.

Together Again 2022

When: August 19-22, 2022

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands Ractetrack Infield

Cost: $65-$149, tickets can be found here