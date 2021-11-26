Avril Lavigne to perform in Toronto for Bite Me Canada 2022 tour

If you can’t help but sing along every time you hear “Sk8r Boi” playing somewhere, it’s time to get hyped up — Avril Lavigne is coming to Toronto.
The Canadian punk is set to tour the country for the first time in over a decade. The Bite Me Canada 2022 tour — named after the star’s latest single with Travis Barker — will kick off in New Brunswick on May 3 and make six other stops before Toronto’s turn on May 13.
View this post on Instagram
Lavigne’s management announced the tour on Friday morning, and there are 15 concerts on the list. Four of the spots are in Ontario — Ottawa, London, Windsor, and finally, Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.
- You might also like:
- Justin Bieber claims he's related to both Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling
- 39-storey Toronto condo tower to replace 70-year-old concert theatre
- Justin Bieber announces opening acts for the Justice World Tour
Ticket pre-sales begin on Monday, November 29, at 10 am, so don’t forget to set a reminder.
The tour will come to an end on May 25 in Victoria, BC. A dollar will be added to the price of each ticket and will be donated to the The Avril Lavigne Foundation, which “supports people with serious illness or disabilities.”
Bite Me Canada 2022
When: May 3 to May 25, 2022
Where:
Ontario:
TD Place Arena – Ottawa, ON (May 5)
Budweiser Gardens – London, ON (May 10)
Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON (May 12)
Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON (May 13)
Other Canadian stops:
Avenir Centre – Moncton, NB
Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NS
Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC
Place Bell – Montreal, QC
Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB
SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK
Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB
Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC
Save-On Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, BC