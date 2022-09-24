Abbotsford farm is a pumpkin paradise you have to see this fall

There’s a magical farm in Abbotsford that transforms into a pumpkin paradise this time of year. Maan Farms’ annual Fall at the Farm is now in full swing, so it’s time to play amongst the pumpkins, especially with the whole family.

The pumpkin patch, with its signature pumpkin house, will be abundantly full of round and bright orange pumpkins. While you’re there, you can wander through a four-acre Enchanted Corn Maze, fill up on farm-fresh produce at the Maan Farms’ Country Market, join for a goat-yoga session, take a hay ride, and more.

There are even special Dog Days where you can bring your four-legged fall-loving pooch.

Kids can feed the goats and check out the Barnyard Adventureland area with its super fun jumping pillow, too.

For the foodies, grab a Double Pumpkin SpiceCream – creamy soft serve with roasted pumpkin, fall spices, and served inside a tiny pumpkin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maan Farms (@maanfarms)

There are also pumpkin spice mini donuts, fresh caramel apples, butter chicken or chickpea naan tacos, farm-to-plate pumpkin pie, a new cotton candy cocktail, and kettle corn.

There’s even a new pumpkin spice wine called Mad Jack “meant to spark that nostalgic fall feeling with spicy notes of cardamom, nutmeg, and cinnamon.”

Check out Maan Farms’ website to plan out your perfect fall day.

Pro tip: while you’re out in Abbotsford, you might also want to drop by Taves Applebarn for apple cider slushies and more farm fun. And, if you’re a fan of horror, you might want to check out the super scary haunted experience once night falls.

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Cost: From $13, VIP passes $40, available online