"Hocus Pocus 2" Halloween "Spell-ebrations" coming to Canada

Something wicked is coming to a shopping mall near you. According to Walt Disney Studios Canada, four select malls in Canada will get exclusive Hocus Pocus 2 experiences.
If you’re a fan of the Sanderson sisters and the original Hocus Pocus that came out almost 30 years ago – then you won’t want to miss this unique “All Hallows Eve Spell-ebration.”
Step inside the eerie abode, chant the incantation from an ancient spell book, snap a photo with a bubbling cauldron, and snag a spooky souvenir.
Bring a little Halloween magic to your next shopping trip!
Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Friday, September 30, on Disney+. You can watch a trailer here:
Hocus Pocus 2 Experience
- Toronto Eaton Centre, Nordstrom Court from September 23 to October 2
- Chinook Centre, Hudson’s Bay Court in Calgary on September 23, 24 and 25
- Richmond Centre, White Spot Court in Vancouver on September 30, October 1, and 2
- Carrefour Laval in Centre Court, Laval on October 7 to 9