"Hocus Pocus 2" Halloween "Spell-ebrations" coming to Canada

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Sep 24 2022, 12:09 am
"Hocus Pocus 2" Halloween "Spell-ebrations" coming to Canada
(L-R): Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus 2", exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Something wicked is coming to a shopping mall near you. According to Walt Disney Studios Canada, four select malls in Canada will get exclusive Hocus Pocus 2 experiences.

If you’re a fan of the Sanderson sisters and the original Hocus Pocus that came out almost 30 years ago – then you won’t want to miss this unique “All Hallows Eve Spell-ebration.”

Step inside the eerie abode, chant the incantation from an ancient spell book, snap a photo with a bubbling cauldron, and snag a spooky souvenir.

Bring a little Halloween magic to your next shopping trip!

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Friday, September 30, on Disney+. You can watch a trailer here:

Hocus Pocus 2 Experience

  • Toronto Eaton Centre, Nordstrom Court from September 23 to October 2
  • Chinook Centre, Hudson’s Bay Court in Calgary on September 23, 24 and 25
  • Richmond Centre, White Spot Court in Vancouver on September 30, October 1, and 2
  • Carrefour Laval in Centre Court, Laval on October 7 to 9
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
