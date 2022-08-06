NewsLottery

Winning $55 million Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Toronto

Aug 6 2022, 5:49 pm
Ground Picture/Shutterstock

People’s lives are about to change in Toronto where a winning lottery ticket worth millions was sold.

“The jackpot-winning ticket worth $55 million for the Friday, August 5, 2022, Lotto Max draw was sold somewhere in Toronto,” said the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

There’s a ticket out there that matched all seven numbers:

  • 7
  • 16
  • 19
  • 33
  • 36
  • 48
  • 49
  • Bonus: 5

Now, the ticket holder(s) have a year to come forward and claim their winnings. You can check your tickets online, by using the OLG App, or by signing up for winning number email alerts.

And there are other Ontario prize-winners out there, too. An Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold somewhere in Chatham-Kent.

Plus, OLG is waiting for someone with the winning $70 million  Lotto Max ticket from the June 28, 2022, draw to come forward. That ticket was also sold in Toronto.

Also, in Western Canada, there was one million-dollar ticket sold that matched a Maxmillions draw: 6, 7, 10, 11, 27, 34, 36.

If you didn’t win, there are more lotto games to play, and Lotto Max draws twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. The next Lotto Max jackpot is an estimated $13 million – more than enough to buy a condo (or two) in Vancouver or Toronto!

