6 Toronto condos for sale under $600,000

Jul 8 2022, 6:37 pm
1101 - 51 East Liberty Street/HomeLife Landmark Realty

The average price of a detached home in the Greater Toronto Area hit $1,454,902 in June, but the average cost of a condo in the area is just $747,216.

At roughly half the price of a house, buying a condo is a “more affordable and plausible” way for first-time buyers to enter the housing market, real estate agency Zoocasa says.

Zoocasa has rounded up six of the cheapest condos for sale in Toronto. Each one is priced under $600,000 and most even have parking. Check them out below.

1. 504 – 59 East Liberty Street | $549,000

RE/MAX Realty Services

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • 500 – 599 square feet

This bright Liberty Village studio has an open concept layout and a Juliet balcony. It features laminate flooring, a den with extra storage, and ensuite laundry.

2. 701 – 190 Borough Drive | $595,000

Superstars Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • One parking space
  • 500 – 599 square feet

Located in the heart of Scarborough, this open concept condo has a functional layout and a private balcony with a view of the rooftop garden. The kitchen features granite countertops and a wine fridge. Building amenities include a sauna, steam room, and indoor pool.

3. 310 – 2240 Lakeshore Boulevard West | $595,000

Keller Williams Real Estate Associates

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • One parking space
  • 600 – 699 square feet

Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a large balcony, this open-concept condo offers unobstructed views of the lake and city. It’s just minutes from the downtown core and offers convenient highway and TTC access.

4. 211 – 61 Town Centre Court | $599,000

CENTURY 21 Green Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • One parking space
  • 700 – 799 square feet

Clean and bright, the den of this one-bedroom unit is large enough to be used as a second bedroom. The unit also has a private balcony that offers a unique forest view.

5. 1101 – 51 East Liberty Street – $599,900

HomeLife Landmark Realty

  • One bedroom
  • Two bathrooms
  • No parking
  • 500 – 599 square feet

This one-bedroom unit has nine-foot ceilings, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. It also has a balcony with a lake view.

6. ph16 – 135 Village Green Square – $599,915

RE/MAX Real Estate Centre

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • One parking space
  •  700 – 799 square feet

This bright and cozy penthouse features nine-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, and an east-facing balcony with unobstructed views.

