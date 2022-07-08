6 Toronto condos for sale under $600,000

The average price of a detached home in the Greater Toronto Area hit $1,454,902 in June, but the average cost of a condo in the area is just $747,216.

At roughly half the price of a house, buying a condo is a “more affordable and plausible” way for first-time buyers to enter the housing market, real estate agency Zoocasa says.

Zoocasa has rounded up six of the cheapest condos for sale in Toronto. Each one is priced under $600,000 and most even have parking. Check them out below.

Studio

One bathroom

No parking

500 – 599 square feet

This bright Liberty Village studio has an open concept layout and a Juliet balcony. It features laminate flooring, a den with extra storage, and ensuite laundry.

One bedroom

One bathroom

One parking space

500 – 599 square feet

Located in the heart of Scarborough, this open concept condo has a functional layout and a private balcony with a view of the rooftop garden. The kitchen features granite countertops and a wine fridge. Building amenities include a sauna, steam room, and indoor pool.

One bedroom

One bathroom

One parking space

600 – 699 square feet

Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a large balcony, this open-concept condo offers unobstructed views of the lake and city. It’s just minutes from the downtown core and offers convenient highway and TTC access.

One bedroom

One bathroom

One parking space

700 – 799 square feet

Clean and bright, the den of this one-bedroom unit is large enough to be used as a second bedroom. The unit also has a private balcony that offers a unique forest view.

One bedroom

Two bathrooms

No parking

500 – 599 square feet

This one-bedroom unit has nine-foot ceilings, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. It also has a balcony with a lake view.

One bedroom

One bathroom

One parking space

700 – 799 square feet

This bright and cozy penthouse features nine-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, and an east-facing balcony with unobstructed views.