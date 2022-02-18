A Look Inside: $850K Yaletown condo converted from an old warehouse (PHOTOS)

There’s an apartment for sale in Yaletown where you can feel the neighbourhood’s history as a warehouse district.

This loft-inspired one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit has 880 square feet of space. It’s listed for $849,900, making it less than the average home price in BC for 2022.

If you already frequent the Yaletown neighbourhood, then you might actually recognize the building — The Hamilton, a heritage warehouse conversion building.

The unit is one of the largest one-bedrooms available in the building and it comes with a few features that give it a ton of character.

From the brick wall spanning the whole length of the apartment to original wide-plank fir floors and heritage wood windows looking out over Mainland Street – this place epitomizes Yaletown living.

Right when you walk in the door, you can feel this place is different. This is no ordinary shoebox condo. Exposed beams hint at the building’s history and the massive front door lends an industrial loft vibe.

The kitchen is small but mighty with lots of storage and a distinctly retro feel to it with the shiny stainless steel and ruby red fridge. A large kitchen island provides extra counter space and some bar seating.

Taking a peek at the bedroom area and the bathroom, both are bright, white, and have interesting angles and shapes to them.

With the bedroom tucked cozily into the back of the unit, away from the windows, it’s sure to be a quiet space for a snooze even as Yaletown revelers hit the streets on a big Friday night out.

Here’s what the unit looks like all laid out in a 3D floor plan:

The photos do a better job of showing you what it’s like inside the eclectic apartment:

While it’s no penthouse or mansion, this Yaletown condo with a twist is a breath of fresh air in a marketplace crowded with cookie-cutter homes.

Plus, at less than $1 million, it’s even theoretically within reach for non-millionaires.