"So exciting": Canadian man cashes in winning Lotto Max ticket from 2021

Jul 12 2022, 5:35 pm
A Lotto Max winner has big plans to travel and study after raking in half a million dollars from a ticket bought long ago.

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said on Tuesday, July 12, that Bounxong Sirimangkone from Langley originally bought a Lotto Max ticket to celebrate July 1 back in 2021.

It took him almost a year to realize that he had won the Lotto Max Extra prize of $500,000 from the July 2, 2021 draw. He bought the ticket at the Circle K on 88th Avenue in Langley.

“I couldn’t believe I won. It was so exciting,” said Sirimangkone in a release.

He checked the BCLC Lotto! app at home and realized he was a winner. Now, he’s going to use his prize money to travel and study.

lotto max winner

BCLC

According to BCLC, lottery players in the province have won more than $64 million so far this year in the nationwide lottery game with draws on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Tuesday, July 12, and the jackpot is an estimated $10 million. If you want to learn more about Lotto Max, you can check out the BCLC website.

Even half a million is a life-changing amount of money – enough to take your whole family on vacation and study at any school you could dream up!

What would you do with $500,000?

