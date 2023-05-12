Interactive and immersive dining experiences have been making their mark in Vancouver over the last few years – a Beauty and the Beast cocktail pop-up and mini golf-themed bars being just a couple of examples.

Last fall, Dished shared that a very unique experience would be heading to Vancouver soon, with its main draw being Karen-level rudeness, and we also announced the official dates and a location for this very unique experience.

Karen’s Diner is brought to us from the same Australia-based brand that organizes Hidden pop-up experiences around the world, but this time the experience you’re paying for is a bunch of rude “Karens” as servers.

The concept is a 1950s-style diner, and the food on offer includes either a chicken sandwich, a beef burger, or a veggie burger, as well as fries and a soft drink.

In Vancouver, the Karen’s Diner experience will be running for only a short window of time from May 13 to the 21.

The pop-up experience will be taking over the space at Zawa Restaurant at 920 Commercial Drive.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are non-refundable.

Recruit your friends to tag along for a different kind of old-school diner experience – just don’t complain to the manager.

Watch our experience at this diner pop-up in Calgary…if you can stomach it!

When: May 13 to 21, 2023

Where: Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Drive

Tickets: $55 per person