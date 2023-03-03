Milk Bar's first full-service Canadian location in Vancouver is closing

Milk Bar Vancouver is officially putting the “short” in short and sweet.

The bakeshop with a global cult following will close down its first Canadian full-service outpost downtown, Dished is told.

This info comes on the heels of the shocking news that Nordstrom has called it quits in Canada — completely.

The Seattle-based luxury department store chain announced plans to close its six Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores across the country by the summer.

Milk Bar only launched inside Nordstrom Pacific Centre in November 2022.

The NYC-founded concept, known for its Compost Cookie, “naked” layer cakes, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, and Milk Bar Pies, was an instant hit with Vancouverites.

Nordstrom shared that its other food services and restaurant locations, including Ebars, will wind down on or before March 15, 2023.

“Milk Bar is included in the food services timeline,” shared a rep for Nordstrom.

We’ll keep you posted when a final date for this spot is confirmed.