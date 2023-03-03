It has been a big week for closure news, and sadly, we have another shuttering to update you on. Chewies Oyster Bar has shared that its Coal Harbour location will close its doors later this spring.

The family-owned oyster house, known for southern cuisine and good times, posted a statement revealing the news on Thursday.

The restaurant is citing challenging decisions in the form of limiting lease options as the reason for this move. Chewies says it has been notified it has 60 days to vacate its #110-1055 West Hastings Street address.

“It is something we knew could happen, however, it still comes as a shock. We could not have reopened the restaurant originally if we had not signed the deal to give us a fighting chance to recover from the pandemic.”

Chewies went on to thank loyal customers for their patronage throughout nearly 10 years of what the restaurant described as “both great and challenging times.”

“It has been a lot to take in, however, we are still business as usual at Coal Harbour until further notice! And you can GUARANTEE we are going to throw one hell of a goodbye shaker to wrap up the end of an era.”

Chewies Coal Harbour will close its doors at the end of April, its sister location in Kitsilano will remain open, though.

“Our Kitsilano location will continue to operate and we are actively looking for a new location for us to transition into.”

We’ll keep you posted when Chewies Coal Harbour shares its final day of service.