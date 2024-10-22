Chinese Restaurant Awards announces top 30 longlist for 2024
After a short hiatus, the Chinese Restaurant Awards is returning for its 15th year.
Celebrating Chinese culinary excellence is at the centre of this celebration. The Chinese Restaurant Awards consists of a panel of 18 esteemed judges who have come together to “recognize standout Chinese restaurants across Metro Vancouver, along with emerging talent and master chefs,” with a record of 35 awards.
Today, the Chinese Restaurant Awards have released its longlist of 30 of the best restaurants serving Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine.
“Our Top 30 longlist this year truly showcases the rich diversity of Chinese and Taiwanese
cuisine in Metro Vancouver,” said Lee Man, judging panel chair with the Chinese Restaurant Awards. “From Cantonese, Jiangnan, Northern Chinese, to Hunan, and Sichuan, our 2024 list reflects the culinary trends and vibrant dining scene in our region. We are lucky to have so many incredible choices.”
15th Annual Chinese Restaurant Awards Top 30 Longlist:
- A.Bento — Taiwanese cuisine, Vancouver
- Bamboo Grove Restaurant — Cantonese cuisine, Richmond
- Cha Kee — Hong Kong-style cafe, Richmond
- Chang’An Restaurant — Northern Chinese cuisine, Vancouver
- Chef Tony Chinese Restaurant — Cantonese cuisine, Richmond
- Chef’s Choice Chinese Cuisine — Cantonese cuisine, Vancouver
- Chinatown BBQ — Cantonese BBQ, Vancouver
- Dynasty Seafood Restaurant — Cantonese cuisine, Vancouver
- Geng Shi Ji — Hunan cuisine, Richmond
- Golden Paramount Seafood Restaurant — Cantonese cuisine, Richmond
- Hei Hei Rice Roll — casual Chinese, Richmond
- iDen & Quanjude — Northern Chinese cuisine, Vancouver
- Landmark Hotpot House — hotpot, Vancouver
- Lao Cai Chinese Cuisine — Xi’an cuisine, West Vancouver
- Max Noodle House — noodle and congee, Richmond
- Memory Corner — Taiwanese cuisine, Richmond
- Mott 32 — contemporary Chinese, Vancouver
- Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant — Cantonese cuisine, Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey
- Osmanthus Chinese Fusion Restaurant — Jiangnan cuisine, Richmond
- Rice Holic — Taiwanese cuisine, Richmond
- Sea Harbour Restaurant — Cantonese cuisine, Richmond
- Seaport City Seafood Restaurant — Cantonese cuisine, Vancouver
- Suhang Restaurant — Shanghainese cuisine, Richmond
- Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant — Cantonese cuisine, Vancouver and Richmond
- Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar — Sichuan cuisine, Vancouver and Richmond
- That Year China Restaurant — Sichuan cuisine, Richmond
- The Dolar Shop Hot Pot — hotpot, Burnaby and Richmond
- The Fish Man — Sichuan cuisine and seafood, Richmond
- The Jade Seafood Restaurant — Cantonese cuisine, Richmond
- Yuan’s Garden Restaurant — Shanghainese and Nanjing cuisines, Richmond
On November 5, the Chinese Restaurant Awards will announce its Top 15 shortlist winners, named the Elite 15 Awards, at an award ceremony at The Vancouver Club. Other special awards, like Critics’ Choice Signature Dish Awards, Best New Restaurant of the Year, Master Chef of the Year, Dim Sum Chef of the Year, Rising Star Chef of the Year, and Elite Service Crew Member of the Year, will also be presented.
Then, on November 18, the Awards will host its Dining by the Awards event, which will be an exclusive six-hands collaborative dining experience featuring Iron Chef Canada winner Alex Chen alongside emerging talent Li Bo from Fish Man and Leo Wang of Chang’An. Tickets for this special dinner are on sale now.
Who do you think will make it to the top 15 shortlist? Let us know in the comments.
