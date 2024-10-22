Chinese Restaurant Awards announces top 30 longlist for 2024

After a short hiatus, the Chinese Restaurant Awards is returning for its 15th year.

Celebrating Chinese culinary excellence is at the centre of this celebration. The Chinese Restaurant Awards consists of a panel of 18 esteemed judges who have come together to “recognize standout Chinese restaurants across Metro Vancouver, along with emerging talent and master chefs,” with a record of 35 awards.

Today, the Chinese Restaurant Awards have released its longlist of 30 of the best restaurants serving Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine.

“Our Top 30 longlist this year truly showcases the rich diversity of Chinese and Taiwanese

cuisine in Metro Vancouver,” said Lee Man, judging panel chair with the Chinese Restaurant Awards. “From Cantonese, Jiangnan, Northern Chinese, to Hunan, and Sichuan, our 2024 list reflects the culinary trends and vibrant dining scene in our region. We are lucky to have so many incredible choices.”

15th Annual Chinese Restaurant Awards Top 30 Longlist:

A.Bento — Taiwanese cuisine, Vancouver

On November 5, the Chinese Restaurant Awards will announce its Top 15 shortlist winners, named the Elite 15 Awards, at an award ceremony at The Vancouver Club. Other special awards, like Critics’ Choice Signature Dish Awards, Best New Restaurant of the Year, Master Chef of the Year, Dim Sum Chef of the Year, Rising Star Chef of the Year, and Elite Service Crew Member of the Year, will also be presented.

Then, on November 18, the Awards will host its Dining by the Awards event, which will be an exclusive six-hands collaborative dining experience featuring Iron Chef Canada winner Alex Chen alongside emerging talent Li Bo from Fish Man and Leo Wang of Chang’An. Tickets for this special dinner are on sale now.

Who do you think will make it to the top 15 shortlist? Let us know in the comments.

