It’s been a rough couple of months for BC restaurants, and now another has announced that it is closing.

The Blackberry Kitchen in Mission shared the closing announcement on Instagram.

“The time has come for us to thank you for the last 14 years of loyalty, friendship, and wonderful memories. We have decided that is time for us to retire,” said the restaurant.

The Blackberry Kitchen was best known for its stunning panoramic views of the Fraser Valley and Mr. Baker. Its menu included classic breakfast offerings, lunch sandwiches, and more substantial dinner offerings like pasta and steaks.

“Everything that has been accomplished here at The Blackberry Kitchen over the years has been made possible by our extraordinary staff, and as you all know, they are the best of the best!” added the restaurant. “We will think of you all often with fond memories and thank you for your unwavering support!”

The Blackberry Kitchen’s final day of operation will be November 24, 2024.

Address: 7494 Mary Street, Mission

