Viral Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream returns after ridiculous demand

Some may say this was a “terrible idea,” but clearly, a lot of folks think Van Leeuwen’s Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream is amazing.

The NYC-based treat maker first unveiled this unconventional flavour back in July, when it was available for purchase online in the US before quickly selling out.

After the launch of this product, the internet and the food community alike were taken aback by the treat, and now it’s back.

The American wholesale ice cream purveyor released another batch of the limited-edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream today and said they made more than last time. Folks are only allowed to get two pints per order.

Van Leeuwen made the nostalgic treat with what it described as “that buttery, sweet iconic cheese,” and clearly, the ice cream fans loved it.

Unfortunately, it seems like this neon-orange delight is pretty near impossible to get here in Canada. So we’ll be watching the cheesy-ice-creamy madness from the sidelines once again.

But don’t fret, Canadians! You can get another similar, bizarre treat north of the border: a sugary-sweet Cotton Candy KD Boost.