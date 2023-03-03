At the beginning of this year, New Westminster’s iconic Waffle House closed after serving the community for the past 70-odd years.

The restaurant had moved locations over the years, but its vacancy from its more recent spot at 636 6th Street was due to a re-zoning of the entire block. This re-zoning also affected Sushi Well, a restaurant that had operated in the same block for 10 years.

Back in October, when Dished originally shared the news of Waffle House’s impending closure, we had been told that a “smaller location in the new King George Hub development” was in the works.

We finally have a few more details on this reincarnation of Waffle House, and it looks like we can expect an opening as soon as this month.

“We are currently coming to the end of construction and hope to be open by the 24th of March,” a representative from Waffle House tells us.

While the restaurant has not been able to secure a new spot in New Westminster, the new location will be in Surrey’s King George Hub development at #110-13660 George Junction.

Waffle House was originally opened in 1955 by Susan Chew, a Victoria-born Chinese woman who would later work as a fashion model, a professional hula dancer, and a travel agent.

As a young woman, Chew left home to open the Handy Fruit Market in New Westminster before opening up Waffle House in 1955, which was originally located at the corner of 6th Avenue and 6th Street.

After noticing people throwing their waffles away, she started playing around with recipes, eventually coming up with something she called the “Jiffy-Wiffy Waffle.”

As for the new Surrey location, “The Waffle House has undergone rebranding and our menu has changed while our waffle recipe remains the same,” the restaurant tells Dished.

Stay tuned for more details about the next era of this longtime spot.

Waffle House – Surrey

Address: #110-13660 George Junction, Surrey