We’re always happy to hear about new cafés to check out, especially when they happen to roast their own beans.

The newest spot on our radar is Aurora Café + Roastery, a newly opened cafe in Abbotsford.

Located at 2615 Montrose Avenue, right in the heart of the downtown area, this new spot opened its doors for the first time on February 18.

At Aurora, guests will find house-roasted coffee, baked goods, and pastries in a contemporary space.

The café space will also play host to local artists, with rotating exhibitions of works displayed on their walls every two months.

Aurora is currently open during weekdays from 7 am to 5 pm and on weekends from 8 am to 5 pm.

Aurora Café + Roastery

Address: 2615 Montrose Avenue, Abbotsford

Instagram