You might know Abbotsford as the hub of the Fraser Valley, but it’s quickly becoming a notable hub for foodies in search of quality eats and drinks, too.

The BC city boasts many farmers, artisans, brewers, winemakers, and merchants who are ready to show off their carefully and thoughtfully crafted goods and dishes.

From cider to charcuterie, burgers to butter chicken, Abbotsford has a culinary destination for everyone’s taste, not to mention some photo-worthy bucket list stops, if we do say so ourselves.

Here are 11 places in Abbotsford every foodie needs to visit.

Loren and Corinne Taves, along with their children, operate this charming family-run farm.

Taves has a ton to offer visitors depending on what time of year you’re coming by. From harvesting apples, heirloom tomatoes, and pumpkins, to offering a truly authentic farm experience with the U-Pick options, this destination has lots to do.

Aside from Farmville, aka the hub of all the furry and feathered friends at the farm, we recommend you check out a cider tasting here.

In addition to cider flights, you can get a cocktail flight made using Taves’ ciders. Sip while seated at an outdoor picnic table and soak in the sights and sounds of the goats grazing nearby.

Address: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-853-3108

Instagram

If you’re a beer lover in Abbotsford and you’re not hanging out on Field House’s lawn/patio, is it even summer?

This local brewery serves up its quality sips and a menu of top-notch comfort eats like tacos, grilled cheese, and pizzas to match.

If you snag a chair on the beer lawn you’re guaranteed to enjoy great vibes and if you’re lucky, live music in downtown Abbotsford.

Address: 2281 W Railway Street, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-776-2739

Instagram

Located in Abbotsford’s Jubilee Park, Banter is the perfect place to stop for a sweet cool treat in the warmer months.

Find flavours here like Pink Lemonade Sorbet, Root Beer Float, and Blueberry Basil available in pints and scoops.

Address: 33660 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-300-2123

Instagram

This family-owned cafe and bakery in the heart of Abbotsford is known for serving up great stuff in a hip environment.

With coffee provided by Bows X Arrows, Harken, and Luna, you know a cup of Joe here is going to be quality. For bites expect drool-worthy breakfast offerings, sandwiches, pastries, and even bowls and rotating salads.

Address: 2617 Pauline Street, Abbotsford

Phone: 778-779-3111

Instagram

Maan Farms is a can’t-miss when in Abbotsford.

The farm’s wines are made using only berries from the land, and nearly two pounds of berries are used per bottle. Now that’s one way to get your daily dose of fruit.

When you’re done feeding the goats and checking out the other animals around the farm, head to the winery’s tasting room to enjoy a flight alongside some delicious savoury eats, like butter chicken and samosas, before snagging one of the maker’s famous Strawberry Cloud Ice Creams at its market.

If you can’t make it up to the winery, Maan Farms wine is sold at over 200 private liquor stores across BC, so you can find it somewhere near you for sure.

Address: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-864-5723

Instagram

This specialty coffee shop in Abbotsford aims to serve up “some d*rn good coffee,” and we can assure you it does.

Good Kid is located in a local strip mall and its space is hip and sleek. This spot serves up a mean cup of coffee and all other popular caffeinated beverages alongside baked goods, breakfast items, and lunch grub.

Address: 1975 McCallum Road #111, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-758-1311

Instagram

This bakery and cafe in downtown Abbotsford is completely gluten-free.

Find an array of locally roasted, small-batch coffees and gluten-free delicatessens here. Everything at The Polly Fox is free from gluten, peanuts, and sesame.

From cinnamon buns to banana bread to donuts, this spot has something for everyone.

Address: 33780 Essendene Ave unit 130, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-744-1881

Instagram

Ripples Winery & New Wave Distilling are located in the heart of the Fraser Valley.

The concepts are tucked into a garden oasis, where patrons can come take a seat, grab a tasting flight, and enjoy craft cocktails, wines, local beer, and food as well.

When it comes to relaxing here, you have options. There’s an indoor tasting room, a covered and heated patio, and a garden area to chill out in.

Address: 3387 Tolmie Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-864-1033

Instagram

A Box of Bonbons Chocolatier is located down Abbotsford’s Steam Alley on Montrose.

This hidden-from-plain-sight destination offers guests beautiful artisan chocolates made by hand. There’s also espresso, ice cream, and chilled beverages up for order here.

Address: 2553 Montrose Avenue #140, Abbotsford

Phone: 778-982-2768

Instagram

Located in the Fraser Valley city’s downtown area, Revive is a home decor store that also happens to be a restaurant — and a seriously photo-worthy one at that.

Aiming to be a place for folks to sip, shop, gather, and graze, Revive is now able to serve alcohol and it’s ready to provide you with epic charcuterie boards alongside some delightful boozy sips.

Address: 33757 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-556-0568

Instagram

BRGR BRGR is a place so nice they named it twice.

Described as “a small, thoughtful space where family and friends come together,” you can find this burger joint on Essendene Avenue in Abbotsford.

It offers 10+ different handhelds, including a hot dog option, alongside some great local brews and sips.

Address: 33758 Essendene Avenue, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-746-6225

Instagram

