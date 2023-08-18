Earlier this year, Dished shared the news that something new would finally be taking over the last Storm Crow location on Broadway, which closed in early 2022.

Leopold’s Tavern is a Regina-founded pub known for its over-the-top poutines, huge selection of wings, and all-around chill vibes.

Founded in 2013, Leo’s, as its colloquially known, now operates several locations around the country, including in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon. Currently, its only BC locations are in Kelowna and Victoria, meaning this will be the brand’s first foray into Vancouver proper.

Taking over the space at 1619 W Broadway, Leo’s has finally shared an official opening date of September 18.

In addition to its pub-style eats, Leo’s features daily specials (like Taco Tuesday and Wings Wednesday), a selection of sippable cocktails, and also bills itself as the “home of the true 20 oz pint.” That’s something definitely worth bragging about.

Stay tuned for more details on this new location.

Address: 1619 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram