Earlier this summer, Dished shared the news that a new dining concept would be moving into the former space of Trattoria in Kitsilano, which closed after 15 years.

Qube by Dan Berro is nearly ready to open at the 1850 W 4th Avenue address, offering a new take on West Coast-inspired fusion cuisine.

Chef Dan Berro tells Dished that the restaurant, which is planning to soft open on August 22, will have a diverse menu of “international cuisine.”

This means pasta Alfredo (made the traditional way with only Parmesan, no cream, we’re told), burgers made with house-ground meat, chicken and duck cordon blue, Black Tiger Vietnamese King Prawns, and more.

The mains here lean heavily on the seafood, pasta, and burger options, with several shareables including dishes like eggplant parmesan, bruschetta and burrata, and goat kawarma hummus.

To start, the restaurant will only be offering its dinner menu, available from 4 pm, but as of August 25, it will open for brunch, too.

The brunch menu features a selection of appetizers in addition to more traditional breakfast offerings like eggs Benedict and scrambles. There will also be items like Italian handhelds, Chef’s Fattah (a dish hailing from Berro’s hometown in Lebanon), and “Cocktails” – a Lebanese layered fresh fruit parfait with ingredients like avocado, honey, and nuts.

As for the atmosphere, think rainforest-inspired greenery, moody artwork featuring craggy mountaintops, and accents of marble, leather, and gold throughout.

Check out Qube when it opens in Kitsilano on Tuesday, August 22 at 4 pm.

Qube by Dan Berro

Address: 1850 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram