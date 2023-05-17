It felt like the entire city was in mourning when the last Vancouver Storm Crow location closed in early 2022.

Now, something new is about to take its place.

Leopold’s Tavern is a Regina-founded pub known for its over-the-top poutines, huge selection of wings, and all-around chill vibes.

Founded in 2013, Leo’s, as its colloquially known, now operates several locations around the country, including in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon. Currently, its only BC locations are in Kelowna and Victoria, meaning this will be the brand’s first foray into Vancouver proper.

Set to open later this fall, Leo’s will be taking over the space at 1619 W Broadway.

In addition to its pub-style eats, Leo’s features daily specials (like Taco Tuesday and Wings Wednesday), a selection of sippable cocktails, and also bills itself as the “home of the true 20 oz pint.” That’s something definitely worth bragging about.

Leo’s may not be Storm Crow, but it is a an exciting addition to the West Broadway corridor and to Vancouver’s tavern scene.

Stay tuned for more details on this new spot.

Address: 1619 W Broadway, Vancouver

