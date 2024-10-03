Lee’s Donuts is continuing its sugary-sweet takeover! The beloved local name in treats has shared that, once again, it’s opening a new store in a Metro Vancouver neighbourhood.

This time, Lonsdale is the lucky location. The North Vancouver area will soon have its very own Lee’s outpost.

Located at 100-124 W 1st Street, the Lower Lonsdale address was initially teased as an upcoming Hula Hoop Combat Training studio. We’ve now learned there will be different kinds of hoops being slung at this spot, ones coated in deliciousness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee’s Donuts (@leesdonuts.ca)

When it opens, guests can enjoy all the classic Lee’s donuts along with the brand’s signature seasonal varieties.

The team aims to open the Lonsdale location this winter. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

In the meantime, Lee’s has locations in and around Vancouver you can check out, including its newest stores in Steveston and at YVR Airport.

Lee’s Donuts Lonsdale

Address: 124 W 1st St #100, North Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok