FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

North Vancouver Hula Hoop Combat studio is actually Lee's Donuts

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Oct 3 2024, 5:48 pm
North Vancouver Hula Hoop Combat studio is actually Lee's Donuts
Lee's Donuts Lonsdale

Lee’s Donuts is continuing its sugary-sweet takeover! The beloved local name in treats has shared that, once again, it’s opening a new store in a Metro Vancouver neighbourhood.

This time, Lonsdale is the lucky location. The North Vancouver area will soon have its very own Lee’s outpost.

Located at 100-124 W 1st Street, the Lower Lonsdale address was initially teased as an upcoming Hula Hoop Combat Training studio. We’ve now learned there will be different kinds of hoops being slung at this spot, ones coated in deliciousness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lee’s Donuts (@leesdonuts.ca)

When it opens, guests can enjoy all the classic Lee’s donuts along with the brand’s signature seasonal varieties.

The team aims to open the Lonsdale location this winter. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

In the meantime, Lee’s has locations in and around Vancouver you can check out, including its newest stores in Steveston and at YVR Airport.

Lee’s Donuts Lonsdale

Address: 124 W 1st St #100, North Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop