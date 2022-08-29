LeBron James shouts out Vancouver after spending the weekend here
LeBron James had a fantastic time in Vancouver this weekend.
The NBA superstar was spotted at the Kendrick Lamar concert at Rogers Arena on Sunday, where he was seen bustin’ a move. James was also seen at a pair of Vancouver restaurants over the weekend.
On Monday morning, James took the time to dedicate a Twitter post to Vancouver, thanking the city for a wonderful experience. It may come as somewhat of a surprise to some, but this was his first experience in Vancouver.
Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑
On Saturday, King James was spotted at Reflections: The Garden Terrace at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, and people were buzzing on the patio. There are also some rumours that he held a surprise birthday party for his wife at The Modern.
James also ordered up some fine cuisine at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, a restaurant that fellow celebrity John Cena was also seen dining at.
The main attraction for James being in Vancouver was the Lamar concert. At one point during the concert, fans directed “MVP” chants to the star of Space Jam: A New Legacy.
That Lobos was HITTING 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/VDUkIaAu1X
Maybe James will come back as a player if Vancouver ever gets another crack at the NBA.