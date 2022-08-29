SportsBasketball

LeBron James shouts out Vancouver after spending the weekend here

Aug 29 2022, 4:59 pm
@KingJames/Twitter | @kidstakeover/TikTok

LeBron James had a fantastic time in Vancouver this weekend.

The NBA superstar was spotted at the Kendrick Lamar concert at Rogers Arena on Sunday, where he was seen bustin’ a move. James was also seen at a pair of Vancouver restaurants over the weekend.

On Monday morning, James took the time to dedicate a Twitter post to Vancouver, thanking the city for a wonderful experience. It may come as somewhat of a surprise to some, but this was his first experience in Vancouver.

On Saturday, King James was spotted at Reflections: The Garden Terrace at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, and people were buzzing on the patio. There are also some rumours that he held a surprise birthday party for his wife at The Modern.

@lebronevrryday LEBRONS IN VANCOUVER! #lebronjames #vancouverbc #lebron #kingjames23 #vancitybuzz ♬ original sound – LEBRON JAMES

James also ordered up some fine cuisine at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, a restaurant that fellow celebrity John Cena was also seen dining at.

@kidstakeover Lebron …. In Vancouver 😳 he knew every literally every lyric too. #kidstakeover #lebron #lebronjames #kingjames #bronny #bronnyjames #kendricklamar #kendrick #babykeem #keem #jcole #lakers #vancouver #surrey #russellwestbrook #skipbayless ♬ Sticky – Drake

The main attraction for James being in Vancouver was the Lamar concert. At one point during the concert, fans directed “MVP” chants to the star of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Maybe James will come back as a player if Vancouver ever gets another crack at the NBA.

