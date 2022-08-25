Group files lawsuit against required use of ArriveCAN app in Federal Court

A constitutional freedoms group has filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court of Canada against the mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app.

The legal challenge was launched by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) on behalf of 11 Canadians who were allegedly fined or ordered to quarantine for 14 days after returning to Canada.

“The applicants involved in this legal challenge have received fines of up to $8,500 each and been forced to disclose private medical information via ArriveCAN,” the group stated in a news release.

Justice Centre BREAKING NEWS: Justice Centre brings legal challenge against ArriveCAN app and quarantine measureshttps://t.co/Rl3noX7c7N — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) August 24, 2022

The group’s goal is to strike down the mandatory use of ArriveCAN and to declare the 14-day quarantine requirements for Canadians who refuse to use the app upon return unconstitutional.

The notice of application alleges that the federal health minister has “failed or refused” to provide evidence to the public that ArriveCAN’s data collection is legal or secure.

It also claims that the app is “unreliable and prone to errors” which have infringed The Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Throughout the pandemic, the JCCF has fought against public health measures like vaccine mandates, lockdowns, and supported the so-called Freedom Convoy protests.

Federal lawyers haven’t filed a statement of defence on the case as of Thursday afternoon.

This news comes after a US congresswoman wrote a letter calling on Canada to end its use of ArriveCAN.

Earlier this month, the government announced that it would be granting one-time exemptions for travellers who fail to submit mandatory health information on ArriveCAN.