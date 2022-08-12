ArriveCAN app glitch incorrectly told over 10,000 fully vaccinated travellers to quarantine

A recent ArriveCAN app glitch that incorrectly told fully vaccinated travellers to quarantine affected over 10,000 people, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

In an email to Daily Hive, the CBSA confirmed that a glitch in the app used to submit mandatory COVID-19 health information was identified on July 14 and resolved on July 20.

“This meant that despite having submitted all the required information and their proof of vaccination using the ArriveCAN app, some travellers received automated quarantine notifications when they should not have,” stated a CBSA spokesperson. “This notification glitch affected approximately 10,200 users prior to its resolution.”

Entering Canada? You must submit your mandatory traveller information into #ArriveCAN within 72 hours before your arrival. It’s FREE and easy to use! #KnowBeforeYouGo

Learn more: https://t.co/PemHu9gqHp pic.twitter.com/ozFzZm8CyQ — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) June 9, 2022

The agency says it’s aware that some ArriveCAN users have experienced individual issues.

One situation last month saw an elderly man threatened with a $5,000 fine because he doesn’t own a phone, and therefore does not have the ArriveCAN app.

However, the CBSA clarified that there have been no other widespread errors that have sent incorrect quarantine messages.

Critics and travellers have long expressed frustration and confusion over the mandatory app. Some experts even warn that the app could be violating the right to move freely under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, reported Global News.

The CBSA says it compiled a list of travellers affected by the notification glitch and has sent it to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which is responsible for the post-border quarantine program. PHAC has communicated with the affected travellers.

“It should be noted that millions of travellers entering Canada have successfully completed their public health submission through ArriveCAN without issue,” added the CBSA spokesperson.

Earlier this month the CBSA announced updates to the ArriveCAN app that would help travellers “save time” at airports.