US congresswoman calling on Canada to end use of ArriveCAN

A US congresswoman wants Canada to end its required use of the ArriveCAN app.

In a letter directed to Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the US, and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Elise Stefanik says the app continues to negatively affect US and Canadian border communities.

“The US and Canada’s unique partnership is critical to the success of the communities on both sides of our border and dependent on valuing and maximizing the people-to-people relationship,” wrote the Republican rep for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

“We should be working to further develop our partnership, not inhibit its success with misguided burdens such as the Canadian government’s mandated use of the ArriveCAN app.”

The app, which holds travellers’ contact information, travel plans, and proof of vaccination, is mandatory for anyone who wants to enter Canada. The federal government mandated its use in November 2020.

Stefanik cited the app’s glitches, occasional inaccessibility, and its creation of backlogs as reasons for ending its required use.

“Recently, the app also suffered a number of glitches, leading a number of people to erroneously quarantine upon entering Canada,” she wrote.

“Additionally, those crossing the border are often unfamiliar with the ArriveCAN app’s burdensome requirements and do not complete them until arrival at a Canadian port of entry. This creates significant backlogs of travelers as they clear customs.”

The congresswoman has long been a critic of COVID-19 health requirements.

Canada is taking a step backwards in achieving parity for cross-border travel and is adding an additional burden on our Canadian neighbors seeking to travel to the North Country. I will continue to work to restore normalcy to our cross-border travel.https://t.co/wDGqjRExFa — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) December 17, 2021

Earlier this week, the government announced that it would be granting one-time exemptions for travellers who fail to submit mandatory health information on ArriveCAN.