Changes are coming to the ArriveCAN app to help travellers "save time"

Changes are coming to the ArriveCAN app in a bid to ease lengthy delays that have plagued travellers and airports most of this summer.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said on Wednesday that it is now providing travellers the option to submit their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in Canada through ArriveCAN.

The Advance CBSA Declaration optional feature is currently available for international travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, and Vancouver International Airport.

In the coming months, the feature will also become available to travellers arriving at airports across the country including Winnipeg, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, Billy Bishop Toronto City, Ottawa, and Quebec City international airports.

According to the government, early usage data from Toronto Pearson and Vancouver airports indicates that using the optional Advance CBSA Declaration cuts the amount of time a traveller spends at a kiosk by roughly one-third.

The feds tout that by submitting customs and immigration information in advance, travellers spend less time at primary inspection kiosks (PIK) or eGates when they arrive at the airport, resulting in shorter line-ups in arrivals halls.