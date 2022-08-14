The government seems to be easing up on once-rigid rules for the ArriveCAN requirements by granting exemptions to travellers who fail to submit mandatory health information.

The new rule allows for more flexibility for those unaware of the requirements.

As a result, they’ll be “exempt from quarantine, testing and fines on a one-time basis.”

Those eligible include vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents, persons registered under the Indian Act, and those with “no history of non-compliance.”

The exemption only applies to land border crossings.

Entering Canada? You must submit your mandatory traveller information into #ArriveCAN within 72 hours before your arrival. It’s FREE and easy to use! #KnowBeforeYouGo

Learn more: https://t.co/PemHu9gqHp pic.twitter.com/ozFzZm8CyQ — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) June 9, 2022

A spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told Daily Hive via email that the temporary measures have been in place since May, and as of July 29 the exemption also applies to fully vaccinated foreign nationals entering Canada by land.

“We can tell you that from May 24 to August 4, 2022, of the 5,086,187 land border travellers with a right of entry, the one-time exemption was used 308,800 times,” they stated. “This summer, travellers are returning to a differently managed border and should be aware of all entry requirements prior to arriving at the border.”

Those who use this one-time exemption will receive information explaining their ArriveCAN responsibilities for future border crossings.