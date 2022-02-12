Ottawa police out in full force to end "Freedom Convoy" occupation

For half a month, the city of Ottawa has been filled with demonstrators. Now, police say they have a plan to get them out and hopefully return some normalcy to everyday life for the people of Ottawa.

On Saturday, February 12, Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a release that it continued to have all available resources in place to help “put an end to the unlawful demonstration in the downtown core, respond to calls for service, and improve neighbourhood safety.”

The demonstrators are being cleared because it’s not considered a peaceful protest but rather an unlawful occupation.

There was an instance where officers were “deployed to downtown school neighbourhoods on Friday in response to reports of demonstrators harassing children,” said OPS.

Overnight, OPS said that “demonstrators exhibited aggressive behaviour towards law enforcement.”

They refused to follow directions, overwhelmed officers, and were also otherwise subverting enforcement efforts.

“We have a plan to end this unlawful occupation and await the necessary reinforcements to do so,” said OPS, who is working with policing partners and all levels of government to secure the resources to end the occupation.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson officially declared a state of emergency on February 6, reflecting the “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents.”

OPS shared a message to demonstrators on February 9 reminding them that it’s a criminal offence to “obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment, or operation of property,” and gave demonstrators notice that people blocking the streets could face charges.

So far, there have been dozens of arrests, thousands of violation tickets issued, and hundreds of investigations opened by police.