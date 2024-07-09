"The Last of Us" shoot turns Vancouver into post-apocalyptic Seattle

Parts of Vancouver’s Chinatown looked very different the last few days thanks to the latest shoot for The Last of Us.

The second season of the HBO hit series starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Nick Offerman is currently shooting in Vancouver after the first season was filmed in Alberta.

Photos shared on social media show parts of Columbia Street closed to make way for the elaborate post-apocalyptic sets.

Included in the latest set are rusted cars overgrown with shrubbery and dirt, a Yellow Cab parked haphazardly by the side of the street, and a broken-down bus prominently displaying an ad for the Seattle Aquarium.

Some of the second season’s events are supposed to take place in Seattle, which Vancouver frequently transforms into on-screen.

There even appear to be bullet holes on the windshield of the dusty King County Metro bus.

Filming in the neighbourhood wrapped on Tuesday, with the production crew working to reset the streets to open them back up to traffic.

Creative BC previously confirmed a production under the name Mega Sword will be filming in the province until August 24. It’s been widely reported that Mega Sword is a code name for The Last of Us.

Pascal and Ramsey have been enjoying their time in Vancouver, recently dining at hotspots like Mott 32 and Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill.

Pascal and Ramsey have been enjoying their time in Vancouver, recently dining at hotspots like Mott 32 and Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill.