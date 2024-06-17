Big star spotted on film set that's taken over Vancouver street

It was an exciting morning as some Vancouverites caught a glimpse of Hollywood North in action.

A strip of Vancouver has been transformed into the set of a TV show, with plenty of film equipment set up, crew members, and celebrities hard at work.

Daily Hive spotted American actress Stephanie Hsu, who is well-known for her role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. She is producing and starring in the series.

According to signage, crews are filming Peacock’s upcoming comedy series Laid, which is stacked with stars.

Crews are set up along Homer Street near Nelson, and according to a “Notice of Filming,” crews are expected to be in the area until Monday afternoon to film several scenes.

Crews were also seen filming inside Per Se Social Corner.

If you are in the Yaletown area, you might even catch yourself in the background of the scenes when the series comes out. Signage has been posted to say that people in the area “are being photographed.”

Film crews are advising that “GEP Productions Inc. is filming scene and background material in this area, related to the TV production ‘Laid.'”

Laid will be an adaptation of the Australian series of the same name. It follows a woman who must revisit her sexual timeline over the years after her former lovers suddenly start passing away in unusual ways.

It’s been a busy time for film crews.

Just this weekend, Earth Abides was filming in Metro Vancouver, where Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig (previously starring in Vikings and Bad Boys) was spotted.

