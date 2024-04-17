Chipotle is offering buy-one-get-one-free meals across Canada

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs around the corner, Chipotle is offering a pretty sweet deal to hockey fans to celebrate.

On Monday, April 22, diners at Chipotle locations across Canada and the US can get buy-one-get-one-free entrees as part of the company’s “Wear You Hockey Jersey” program.

To claim some free Chipotle dishes, head down to your local participating Chipotle wearing a hockey jersey. You’ll receive an additional burrito, bowl, or salad for free.

The offer is available from 3 pm local time and in restaurants only, so you won’t be able to claim your free dishes by ordering online or for delivery.

The free menu item is also limited to five per order and may only be collected by the jersey-wearing customer.

“As a brand that appreciates the unmatched passion of the hockey community, we take great pride in fueling the sport’s spirited fans and top athletes with our real food,” said Chris Brandt, chief brand officer at Chipotle.