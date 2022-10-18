A local neighbourhood cafe woke up to some very bad news today.

Kranky Cafe – the little cafe tucked into the ground floor of one of Mount Pleasant’s loft-style apartment buildings – shared on its Instagram page that “this morning we discovered a break-in at the cafe.”

“It’s been a rough day, friends. On top of the yucky feeling of this happening, we’ve amassed over $1000 in damages and losses,” the note explained.



While the cafe only suffered minimal damage – the door needed repairs and a locksmith was called – the cost of the Tuesday morning break-in is still devastating for such a small business.

While obviously frustrated, the cafe has chosen to look at the experience with an empathetic, community-mindedness approach: “It sucks to get robbed, but all we can do is hope that whatever was taken got someone through a rough time – it can be tough to make ends meet in this city.”

Patrons and community members wondering how they can help were asked to just continue supporting the cafe through this bump in the road.

“Come in and buy yourself a coffee or a treat, get something from the grocery section if you have the means, bring along a friend, or share this post – anything helps.”

In addition to being a cafe with house-made baked goods and sandwiches, Kranky also has a small grocery section, a few alcoholic beverages on the menu, and a really great little garden patio.

This break-in is just one of many incidents of vandalism and theft happening around the city. Just recently Sebastian & Co., an old-world-style butcher shop located at 1299 Howe Street, shared its frustrations on social media after dealing with two different incidents.

iDance, a local dance studio just blocks away from Kranky Cafe, commented on the cafe’s post that it had its windows smashed just days ago.

You can support Kranky Cafe deal with the cost of damages by paying them a visit at 228 E 4th Avenue – we recommend trying one of its house-made pumpkin spice lattes.