It’s exciting when the Canadian food and beverage scene is acknowledged on an international scale.

Whether it’s BC’s wines or iconic Canadian snack foods making an impression across the border, this country really is home to some of the world’s best.

This time around, it’s a Toronto food market that is being recognized.

National Geographic released a list of 10 of the best food markets from around the world, and our very own St. Lawrence Market made the cut.

The St. Lawrence Market has been a culinary hub for the community since 1803, bringing local farmers and 120 other specialty food and craft vendors together all in one place.

The entire market complex is comprised of the South Market, the North Market, and St. Lawrence Hall, with each one serving a different purpose.

The South Market – open every day but Monday – is where you’ll find the many specialty vendors with wares like fresh seafood, baked goods, grains, fruits, vegetables, and more, while the North Market is where the famed weekly farmers’ market takes place every Saturday – a tradition that has held since the market’s opening in 1803.

The National Geographic list advises folks visiting the market to “save room for a peameal bacon sandwich, a local specialty,” but chances are you’ll find so many delicious eats here that your market bag will be a little on the heavy side.

This vibrant and historical space also serves as the home to a weekly Sunday antique market, a flea market, exhibition spaces, retail businesses, and more.

Other global food markets that made the list include Istanbul’s Spice Bazaar, Helsinki’s Old Market Hall and Kauppatori Market Square, and Beijing’s Wangfujing Snack Street.

Address: 92 – 95 Front Street East, Toronto

Instagram