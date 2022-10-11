A pair of break-ins at a downtown Vancouver business has left the owner visibly frustrated by the uptick of vandalism and theft in the city.

Sebastian & Co, an old-world butcher shop located at 1299 Howe Street, shared surveillance video from the recent incidents over Instagram.

One video of shattered glass and broken supplies on the floor was shared with text that read, “Enough is enough Vancouver.”

The business also shared two separate thefts caught on tape which were just a week apart.

In one incident, someone can be seen behind the counter searching through draws and shelves.

A person in a separate incident caught on video can then be seen “casually shoplifting.”

“It’s absolutely crazy. I really don’t know what to do with this city anymore,” owner Sebastian Cortez said in a follow-up video posted to the business’ Instagram. “Not sure if we might have to take matters into our own hands. But it’s crazy.”

He said there is not a lot stolen, but there was significant property damage.

Cortez even asked viewers to give any advice about what can be done in the city to improve conditions.