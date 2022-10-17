We love a semi-hidden food gem, especially when it happens to be a small kiosk in a suburban outdoor strip mall.

Those who are already familiar with Burnaby’s Korea Town Centre and all the fantastic food joints there probably have already heard of Kim’s Korean Waffles and Pancakes – but those who haven’t are in for a treat.

This small food stand has impressively been serving up its signature Korean treats since 2002 – that’s twenty years to perfect recipes and build up a very dedicated following.

At Kim’s, you’ll find two different types of snacks: waffles (Bungeoppang) and pancakes (Hotteok).

The waffles are Korean-style, made in the shape of a fish, in varieties like Boston cream, red bean, and savoury mixed vegetables, while the pancakes are available in two types: sweet (with brown sugar and cinnamon) and a savoury vegetable medley.

You can also get a mix of flavours, with a special deal of four waffles for $5 and five pancakes for $10

The menu may be small, but that means every single one is perfect.

Over the many years the business has been in operation, it’s changed names a few times – from Kim’s Food to Five Loves Two Fish International to Korean Pancakes – but it’s always been in the same location.

Kim’s Korean Waffles and Pancakes is only open during the fall, winter, and early spring months though, having only just recently reopened again for the 2022/2023 season; the kiosk is closed through the summer.

The food stand’s warm, fresh-to-order waffles and pancakes are the perfect chilly fall treat, especially if you’re popping by the Korea Town Centre to do some grocery shopping at Hannam Supermarket.

Kim’s Korean Waffles and Pancakes officially opened for this season on September 16 and is open Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm and Fridays and Saturdays until 7 pm.

Address: 4501 North Road, Burnaby

Phone: 778-300-7673

Instagram